NC lawmakers looking at billions more in federal virus aid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators are starting to fill in more details on distributing the latest coronavirus relief money approved in Washington.

The Senate’s budget-writing committee recommended on Thursday legislation that would formally appropriate well over $6 billion allocated for North Carolina in the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress.

That law already determined how this money must be used.

This legislation doesn’t address spending $5 billion more earmarked for North Carolina. Lawmakers have more discretion in how to spend that cash.

Thursday’s bill also adjusts a state law limiting how much rental and utility aid could be awarded in each county.

