NC health officials to send more than 74,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to colleges, universities ahead of Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. — College and universities across North Carolina will get some help testing students before Thanksgiving and holiday break.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announce that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will send 74,470 federally-funded rapid antigen tests to state public and private schools.

State health officials are working with the health departments in Guilford, Harnett, New Hanover, Mecklenburg and Pitt counties to host community testing events near college and university campuses.

“Getting COVID-19 tests to college campuses is one way we can prevent more viral spread across the state as students go home,” Cooper said. “However, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance continue to be our strongest weapons against this virus as we approach the winter holidays.”

NCDHHS is warning North Carolinians not to travel for Thanksgiving, and anyone who must travel should get tested for the coronavirus.

“We encourage everyone to plan ahead and get a COVID-19 test before they leave campus or gather with friends and family over the holidays,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “But even if a test result is negative, it’s not a guarantee. Tests represent a moment in time. So students and their families should still practice the 3Ws and wear a mask, wash hands often, and keep a distance of 6 feet from others.”

In North Carolina, about 1,279 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The three highest numbers of new cases were recorded on Oct. 29, Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 with the record of 3,119 set on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 2,893 new cases were reported.