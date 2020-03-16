NC health officials now recommend canceling events of more than 50 people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina health officials are now advising that all gatherings of more than 50 people be canceled.

Gov. Roy Cooper had previously issued an executive order shutting down all events of more than 100 people.

The state health department is not currently telling bars and restaurants to close.

The announcement came during a Monday news conference with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Emergency Management.

One of North Carolina's 33 confirmed coronavirus patients has been hospitalized. The rest are recovering in isolation.

It is unclear if the cases are travel-related or due to community spread.

The state says 329 coronavirus tests have been administered. North Carolina currently has supplies to conduct 1,300 tests.

The state released a new report at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The following counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

Brunswick County - 1

Cabarrus County - 1

Chatham County - 1

Craven County - 1

Durham County - 1

Forsyth County - 2

Harnett County - 2

Johnston County - 2

Mecklenburg County - 4

Onslow County - 1

Wake County - 14

Watauga County - 1

Wayne County - 1

Wilson County - 1

In the United States, 1,694 cases are now reported. 41 people have died.

