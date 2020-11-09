NC health officials issue warning ahead of Thanksgiving, Black Friday

North Carolina health officials issued warnings ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday as North Carolina reports record coronavirus case numbers.

In North Carolina, about 1,147 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The three highest numbers of new cases were recorded on Oct. 30, Thursday Nov. 5, and Friday Nov. 6 with the record of 2,908 set on Friday.

The state issued a clear and serious warning specifically for Black Friday shopping.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service says it is “strongly recommended” that people do not participate in traditional Black Friday shopping.

Anyone who decides to shop despite this warning is asked to follow the 3Ws — wear a face mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands — and remember stores are limited to 50%t capacity.

“The best way to protect loved ones during Thanksgiving is to limit travel and gatherings with anyone who does not live in your household,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “If you do plan to get together, there are important steps you can take to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to your family and friends.”

NCDHHS says that North Carolinians should be cautious when gathering for Thanksgiving and other holidays, especially when near people at higher risk for developing complications from COVID-19 including people over the age of 65.

Anyone who plans on travelling or gathering should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time.

NCDHHS says that a screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not have yet have symptoms.

Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. Call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.

“Consider getting a screening test ahead of your Thanksgiving travel or gathering. If you test positive, stay home and isolate. If you test negative, it’s not a free pass. Wear a mask and practice all 3Ws, including keeping 6 feet of distance from others and washing hand often,” Secretary Cohen said.

People who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with COVID-19, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.

For a full list of guidance about traveling and gathering during the holidays, along with a chart outlining low, medium and high-risk activities, see the NCDHHS Interim Guidance for Thanksgiving Holiday.

For further Black Friday guidance, including step-by-step tips for how to reduce risk while shopping, see the NCDHHS Interim Guidance for Black Friday Shopping.

