NC now one signature away from returning all elementary schools students to classrooms; middle, high schools must offer in-person learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Compromise legislation that directs how North Carolina’s K-12 schools must offer in-person instruction this spring to all students is now heading to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The House vote unanimously on Thursday for the measure, which came about through negotiations between legislative Republicans and Cooper.

The Senate already passed it Wednesday.

The bill untangles a stalemate surrounding a previous school-reopening measure that Cooper vetoed almost two weeks ago.

The measure directs elementary schools to provide full-time classroom instruction to all students and gives that option to districts for their middle and high schools.