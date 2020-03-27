Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a "stay at home" order on Friday afternoon for the entire state.

Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. on Monday.

"This will save lives," Cooper said.

Similar orders have already been issued locally by Guilford County and Forsyth County, as well as around the state such as in Mecklenburg County and the City of Durham.

"North Carolina is now considered by the CDC to have widespread transmission," Cooper said.

"It's a matter of life and death," the governor continued. "We fight this disease now so we're better able to defeat it in the future."

You can read the full order below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video