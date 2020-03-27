Watch live
Gov. Cooper gives update on coronavirus outbreak
Watch Now
FOX8 4:00 News

NC Gov. Roy Cooper issues ‘stay at home’ order for entire state

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a "stay at home" order on Friday afternoon for the entire state.

Enforcement begins at 5 p.m. on Monday.

"This will save lives," Cooper said.

Similar orders have already been issued locally by Guilford County and Forsyth County, as well as around the state such as in Mecklenburg County and the City of Durham.

"North Carolina is now considered by the CDC to have widespread transmission," Cooper said.

"It's a matter of life and death," the governor continued. "We fight this disease now so we're better able to defeat it in the future."

You can read the full order below:

Gov. Cooper's stay at home order by Stephanie Erickson Doyle on Scribd

Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter