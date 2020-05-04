NC Gov. Roy Cooper signs bills approving $1.5 billion in emergency funding

North Carolina will have access to much-needed help after lawmakers approved of a massive emergency funding package.

The North Carolina General Assembly has unanimously approved $1.5 billion in emergency funding from the CARES Act, and Cooper signed the two bills into law Monday during a news conference.

He says the money will provide relief for people and businesses.

Specifically, the money will support schools, child care, assisted living facilities, the Department of Health and Human Services, medical research, broadband connectivity and more.

Governor Cooper recently shared information about how North Carolina can gradually re-open over three phases to prevent hot spots of viral spread while also beginning to bring the economy back. These phases are based on the best information available now but could be altered as new information emerges.

Phase one will not begin until after May 8 at the earliest, when the current stay-at-home order is set to expire.

In Phase 1:

Modify the Stay At Home order allow travel not currently defined as essential allowing people to leave home for commercial activity at any business that is allowed to be open, such as clothing stores, sporting goods stores, book shops, houseware stores and other retailers.

Ensure that any open stores implement appropriate employee and consumer social distancing, enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols, symptom screening of employees, accommodations for vulnerable workers, and provide education to employees and workers to combat misinformation

Continue to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people

Reopen parks that have been closed subject to the same gathering limitation. Outdoor exercise will continue to be encouraged.

Continue to recommend face coverings in public spaces when 6 feet of distancing isn’t possible

Encourage employers to continue teleworking policies

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings

Local emergency orders with more restrictive measures may remain in place.

Phase 2

At least 2-3 weeks after Phase 1

Lift Stay At Home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home to stay safe

Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols including the potential need to reduce capacity

Allow gathering at places such as houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity

Increase in number of people allowed at gatherings

Open public playgrounds

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings

Phase 3

At least 4-6 weeks after Phase 2

Lessen restrictions for vulnerable populations with encouragement to continue practicing physical distancing and minimizing exposure to settings where distancing isn’t possible

Allow increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worships, and entertainment venues

Further increase the number of people allowed at gatherings

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregant care settings

If infections spike or benchmarks are not being met, Cooper says we may have to move back to a previous phase to protect public health.

North Carolinians who were furloughed, but still received a severance payment, can now get more help by filing for unemployment.