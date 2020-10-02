NC Gov. Roy Cooper praying for ‘quick and complete recovery’ for President Trump, First Lady after positive coronavirus tests

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says he is praying for President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We pray for a quick and complete recovery for President Trump and the First Lady,” Cooper said in a Friday morning tweet. “This virus is highly contagious and can be deadly, and the best way to protect each other and ourselves is to wear masks, wash hands and stay distant to stop the spread. – RC”

Joe Biden, former vice president and President Donald Trump’s rival in the 2020 presidential election, also tweeted out his sympathies after the president and first lady tested positive for the coronavirus.

Biden wrote:

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, also sent her support.

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” the President said on Twitter.

Both the president and the first lady began self-quarantining Thursday night after receiving word of Hicks’ positive test.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have both tested negative for the coronavirus.

Biden is expected to be tested Friday, just days after appearing on the debate stage with Trump.

According to a memo from the president’s physician, the president and the first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescense.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” wrote Sean Conley, physician to the president. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”