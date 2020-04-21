NC Gov. Roy Cooper issues executive order so furloughed workers who got severance can receive unemployment benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians who were furloughed, but still received a severance payment, can now get more help by filing for unemployment.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he was signing an executive order so that furloughed workers who received severance or a furlough payment could still receive unemployment.

Before this order, furloughed workers who received severance or a furlough payment were ineligible.

Cooper added that he hopes to work with the General Assembly to “get consensus on more help for North Carolina” next week.

The state is working on a budget proposal for what to do with the first federal funds the state has received to combat the coronavirus and its impacts.