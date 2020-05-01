NC detention officer dies after battling coronavirus

DURHAM, N.C. — A senior detention officer with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office died on Saturday following a battle with the coronavirus, WRAL reports.

Alexander Reginald Pettiway, 55, worked as an officer with the DCSO for 23 years.

Pettiway was born in Kenly and went to high school at North Johnston High School and college at Fayetteville State University.

His death certificate states he died from acute hypoxic respiratory failure at the Wake Medical Center.

The Raleigh resident is survived by family and friends, including his sister and brother, one niece, four nephews and an aunt.

He was a member of Saint Paul AME Church.

“To say he will be missed does not do justice to what any of us are feeling at this moment. Officer Pettiway was a unique, gentle soul and loved by us all,” said Major Cynthia Kornegay in a letter sent to DCSO staff.

Durham County deputies released a statement about Pettiway on Saturday.

“Losing a member of our Sheriff’s Office family is never something you are prepared for,” Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said. “We will come together to support each other and Senior Officer Pettiway’s family as they deal with this great loss.”