NC beach town now requires masks worn in indoor public spaces

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) — Residents in Surf City are now required to wear face coverings whenever they go inside of a public space.

“We just wont let anybody in,” said Adelaide Farmer, employee at Sweet Island. “If they have to keep their face covered whether it’s a napkin or keep their shirt over their mouth or a mask on, that’s pretty much our rule.”

With more spaces opening up during Phase One, Surf City town officials say they want to make sure everyone is safe.

“I think it’s necessary because anything we can do to stop the spread of the virus, I think is important to keep everybody safe,” Farmer said.

Not everyone is supportive of the mask requirement.

“I honestly don’t like wearing a face mask,” Peggy Hutchinson said.”For one, I don’t like things in my face, and it makes it harder to breath.”

Some people say they believe wearing a face mask is a personal choice.

Surf City’s mayor, Doug Medlin, says this is the best way to keep people protected while also giving them the ability to live a regular life.

Medlin said the mask requirement will last as long as Phase One, which can end on May 22 at the very earliest. Gov. Roy Cooper has not given the exact date for when Phase One will end yet.