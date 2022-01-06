NC A&T University updates COVID-19 policy, Greensboro set to reinstate mask mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — NC A&T University officials updated the university’s COVID-19 policy on Thursday.

On-campus students are required to participate in pre-entry testing regardless of vaccination status.

Visitation is currently not allowed until further notice.

Greensboro is the latest city to sign on as a new round of mask mandates swept across Guilford County this week.

Leaders in Guilford County gathered on Tuesday and reinstated a mask mandate for some parts of Guilford County as North Carolina continues to see records numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The City of Greensboro announced plans to reinstate the mandate for city facilities on Jan. 10.

“It’s imperative for the city to be vigilant and maintain the focus on public safety. I encourage the continued cooperation and understanding from our employees and the public to do their part to help us get through this pandemic,” said Interim City Manager Chris Wilson.