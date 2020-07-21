NC A&T making changes to campus so students, faculty can return safely

GREENSBORO, N.C. — FOX8 got a sneak peak of the $1 million dollar makeover at North Carolina A&T State University that will make it safe for every student and faculty member who steps foot on campus.

Some of the biggest changes are seen in the classrooms.

A Plexiglass enclosure surrounds a podium in the front of the room to protect faculty as they do in-person classes.

The seating arrangements have also changed. Students have been told they can only sit in every third seat.

“We’ve significantly reduced the seating here. We have a seat where a student is available to sit, and then a removal of this seat and a sign that says, ‘thank you for social distancing six feet. Please do not sit here.’ And then six feet over, we have another seat,” explained Todd Simmons, the associate vice chancellor of university relations.

The whole campus is transforming to have socially distanced classrooms and lecture halls.

Officials at North Carolina A&T State University are working non-stop to put protection in place before students return to campus in a couple of weeks.

Virtual meetings with faculty, staff and students helped determine the best protection plans based on concerns shared.

“They want to know about things like deep cleaning and sanitization and personal protective equipment. We’ll have that on hand for them,” Simmons said.

During one virtual meeting held on Monday, university leaders shared some of the training taking place to help with these efforts.

176 members of the team have been trained on PPE equipment and the proper cleaning techniques for around campus.

The University has also ordered 250 face shields for faculty.

Staff is in the process of placing more than 1,500 signs that reflect the 3 W’s corresponding with the CDC guidelines.

FOX8 was shown one of the warehouses that store ample cleaning supplies, more than one million disposable masks and thousands of reusable face coverings.

Even with PPE, people will only be protected if they use the equipment properly.

“This only works if we all adhere to our individual responsibilities to stop the spread in its tracks and keep our campus safe and healthy,” Simmons said.

He knows the campus community is at a high risk, but he’s confident about compliance on campus.

“A great many of our students come from communities where coronavirus is more widespread and where disparities historically have been significant, and there’s not been an availability to great medical care,” he explained. “We understand we need to have our game at its very highest level to protect all of those students, the entire student body and the A&T community in the face of this pandemic.”

FOX8 is told there is a residence hall set aside for on-campus students who test positive for COVID-19.

Faculty has already had to use that building after a couple of students got the virus last week.