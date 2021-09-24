NC A&T keeping sports fans safe by requiring negative PCR COVID test or proof of vaccination

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University sports fans are getting to see action in person this fall for the first time in over a year.

NC A&T will play against North Carolina Central for their first home game of the season at Truist Stadium tomorrow.

But to see the kick-off up close and personal, the university’s athletic department has set a few new COVID-19 protocols in place.

Upon arrival to Truist Stadium, fans must show proof of a negative PCR COVID test 72 hours before the day of the game or fans can show proof of vaccination.

The proof may be the paper form vaccination card or digital proof of vaccination from the state department of health with a photo ID that associates the attendee with the vaccination proof.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result must be within the past 72 hours and have a photo ID that associates the attendee with the test result attached.

University officials said only PCR test results will be accepted. Rapid response test results will not be allowed.

The rules apply to every fan, including children 12 and under.

NC A&T Associate AD for Strategic Communications Brian Holloway said it’s the best way to keep the campus and fans safe while enjoying the love of the sport.

“At the end of this, we’re having a college football game. One of the best rivalries in college football. One of the best in HBCU football: North Carolina A&T North Carolina Central. We want that to be the focus. But at the same time, in the backdrop, we want to make sure we are keeping people safe,” Holloway said.

NC A&T officials said failure to follow COVID rules will result in the attendee being refused entry to the stadium.

NC A&T’s next home game will be Oct. 2 against Robert Morris Colonials.