NC Air National Guard to flyover North Carolina in honor of workers on the frontline during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Air National Guard is honoring heroes on the frontline amid the fight against the coronavirus.

The 145th Airlift Wing plans to conduct a one aircraft C-17 flyover of cities, hospitals and food banks Thursday in North Carolina.

They’re calling it Operation: American Resolve.

The flyover aims to show the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the pandemic while also recognizing today’s heroes.

NCANG stressed that the flyovers come a no additional cost to taxpayers. They coincide with regularly scheduled training.

Below is the schedule for the C-17 flyover:

10 a.m.: Takeoff from Charlotte Douglass International Airport

Asheville area – 10:50

Mission Hospital

Manna Food Bank

Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton – 11:02

Broughton Hospital

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory NC – 11:07

Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville, NC – 11:12

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston-Salem – 11:21

Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Bowman Gray Campus

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30

High Point Regional – 11:25

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32

Chapel Hill – 11:39

UNC Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham – 11:42

Durham VA Medical Center

Duke University Hospital

Butner – 11:46

Central Regional Hospital

Murdoch Developmental Center

R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00

UNC REX Hospital – 11:54

NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54

Wake Med Hospital – 11:57

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58

Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58

Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12:00

Goldsboro – 12:09

Cherry Hospital

O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson – 12:15

Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville – 12:21

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston 12:28

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville – 12:35

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington – 12:48

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte area – 1:25

Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21

Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25

Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27

1:20 p.m.: Charlotte area and end

NC Air National Guard to flyover North Carolina in honor of workers on the frontline during pandemic