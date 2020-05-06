NC Air National Guard to flyover North Carolina in honor of workers on the frontline during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Air National Guard is honoring heroes on the frontline amid the fight against the coronavirus.
The 145th Airlift Wing plans to conduct a one aircraft C-17 flyover of cities, hospitals and food banks Thursday in North Carolina.
They’re calling it Operation: American Resolve.
The flyover aims to show the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the pandemic while also recognizing today’s heroes.
NCANG stressed that the flyovers come a no additional cost to taxpayers. They coincide with regularly scheduled training.
Below is the schedule for the C-17 flyover:
10 a.m.: Takeoff from Charlotte Douglass International Airport
Asheville area – 10:50
Mission Hospital
Manna Food Bank
Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton – 11:02
Broughton Hospital
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory NC – 11:07
Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville, NC – 11:12
Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston-Salem – 11:21
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30
High Point Regional – 11:25
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32
Chapel Hill – 11:39
UNC Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham – 11:42
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke University Hospital
Butner – 11:46
Central Regional Hospital
Murdoch Developmental Center
R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00
UNC REX Hospital – 11:54
NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54
Wake Med Hospital – 11:57
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58
Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58
Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12:00
Goldsboro – 12:09
Cherry Hospital
O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson – 12:15
Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville – 12:21
Vidant Medical Center
Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston 12:28
Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville – 12:35
Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington – 12:48
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte area – 1:25
Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21
Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25
Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27
1:20 p.m.: Charlotte area and end