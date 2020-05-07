NC Air National Guard flies over Greensboro on path across the state in honor of frontline workers

NC Air National Guard to flyover North Carolina in honor of workers on the frontline during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians got to see a special sight as the North Carolina Air National Guard flew just overhead Thursday morning.

In honor of the heroes on the frontline amid the fight against the coronavirus, the 145th Airlift Wing conducted a one aircraft C-17 flyover of cities, hospitals and food banks all across the state.

They’re calling it Operation: American Resolve.

The flyover aims to show the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the pandemic while also recognizing today’s heroes.

NCANG stressed that the flyovers come at no additional cost to taxpayers. They coincide with regularly scheduled training.

Below is the schedule for the Thursday’s C-17 flyover:

10 a.m.: Takeoff from Charlotte Douglass International Airport

Asheville area – 10:50

Mission Hospital

Manna Food Bank

Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton – 11:02

Broughton Hospital

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory NC – 11:07

Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville, NC – 11:12

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston-Salem – 11:21

Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Bowman Gray Campus

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30

High Point Regional – 11:25

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32

Chapel Hill – 11:39

UNC Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham – 11:42

Durham VA Medical Center

Duke University Hospital

Butner – 11:46

Central Regional Hospital

Murdoch Developmental Center

R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00

UNC REX Hospital – 11:54

NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54

Wake Med Hospital – 11:57

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58

Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58

Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12:00

Goldsboro – 12:09

Cherry Hospital

O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson – 12:15

Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville – 12:21

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston – 12:28

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville – 12:35

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington – 12:48

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte area – 1:25

Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21

Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25

Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27

1:20 p.m.: Charlotte area and end

