NC Air National Guard flies over Greensboro on path across the state in honor of frontline workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians got to see a special sight as the North Carolina Air National Guard flew just overhead Thursday morning.
In honor of the heroes on the frontline amid the fight against the coronavirus, the 145th Airlift Wing conducted a one aircraft C-17 flyover of cities, hospitals and food banks all across the state.
They’re calling it Operation: American Resolve.
The flyover aims to show the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the pandemic while also recognizing today’s heroes.
NCANG stressed that the flyovers come at no additional cost to taxpayers. They coincide with regularly scheduled training.
Below is the schedule for the Thursday’s C-17 flyover:
10 a.m.: Takeoff from Charlotte Douglass International Airport
Asheville area – 10:50
Mission Hospital
Manna Food Bank
Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton – 11:02
Broughton Hospital
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory NC – 11:07
Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville, NC – 11:12
Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston-Salem – 11:21
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30
High Point Regional – 11:25
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32
Chapel Hill – 11:39
UNC Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham – 11:42
Durham VA Medical Center
Duke University Hospital
Butner – 11:46
Central Regional Hospital
Murdoch Developmental Center
R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00
UNC REX Hospital – 11:54
NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54
Wake Med Hospital – 11:57
Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58
Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58
Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12:00
Goldsboro – 12:09
Cherry Hospital
O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson – 12:15
Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville – 12:21
Vidant Medical Center
Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston – 12:28
Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville – 12:35
Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington – 12:48
New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte area – 1:25
Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21
Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25
Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27
1:20 p.m.: Charlotte area and end