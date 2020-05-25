NBA legend Patrick Ewing is recovering at home after testing positive for the coronavirus

Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing has returned home after a brief hospitalization for the coronavirus, his son says in a tweet.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” Patrick Ewing Jr. tweeted Monday.

“My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The former NBA superstar, 57, is the head coach of the men’s basketball team at Georgetown University.

He tweeted Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19. He encouraged everyone to remain safe.

Ewing spent 17 years in the NBA, mostly with the New York Knicks, and scored almost 25,000 points.