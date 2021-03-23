National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem postpones event to 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem has been pushed back one year.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company announced that the 2021 NBTF, which was scheduled for Aug. 2 through 7, 2021, will be rescheduled for Aug. 1 through 6, 2022.

“The organizers assessed the impact of COVID-19 on festival attendance and on the safety and comfort level of our staff, volunteers, artists and patrons,” said NBTF Executive Producer Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin. “A decision was made that it is not feasible to produce an event of this magnitude at this time.”

Nigel Alston, executive director of the NC Black Repertory Company. agreed, saying, “While we are disappointed in having to reschedule the festival, we believe the best decision was made given the current COVID environment and the uncertainty in moving forward this year.”

Biennially, the six-day event brings as many as 65,000 people to Winston-Salem to celebrate the top Black theatre companies from across the United States and abroad.

In 2019, the festival generated more than $10 million for the Triad economy.

The New York Times called the festival “one of the most historic and culturally significant events in the history of Black theatre and American theatre in general.”

However, despite canceling this event, organizers are setting their sights to the future, looking ahead to an upcoming documentary and book that will highlight the festival and its history.

“Having to postpone this year’s festival is definitely disappointing, but with a feature documentary and anthology book project celebrating NBTF both set for release next year, 2022 is positioned to be the biggest and most exciting festival NC Black Rep has ever produced,” NC Black Rep’s Artistic Director Jackie Alexander said.