NASCAR postpones next 2 races in Atlanta, Miami

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- NASCAR announced on Friday that the races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway are postponed.

The race in Atlanta was scheduled for Sunday, March 15, and the race in Miami was scheduled for Sunday, March 22.

Officials released a statement, saying:

"NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events."

NASCAR previously said the races would be held without fans in attendance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video