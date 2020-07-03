Myrtle Beach requires people to wear masks in public

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – People are now required by the city of Myrtle Beach to wear face coverings in public.

The mask ordinance went into effect on Thursday, July 2 at 11:59 p.m. and requires the following:

All customers are required to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Retail establishment or Food service Establishment.

All customers are required to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed common areas of any Overnight Accommodations Establishments.

All retail food service and Overnight Accommodations Establishments shall require staff to wear, and those staff shall wear, Face Coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed.

If you are on the beach or walking in public and practicing social distancing, then you are not required to wear a mask.