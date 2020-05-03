Multiple employees at NC Whole Foods test positive for COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A company spokesperson for the Whole Foods in Chapel Hill says several employees tested positive for COVID-19, WRAL reports.

The identities of the employees aren’t being released in order to respect their privacy and the privacy of their families, the spokesperson said.

“I can confirm that team members in our Chapel Hill store have tested positive,” the spokesperson said.

The Whole Foods has also reportedly disinfected and deep-cleaned on to top of their current enhanced sanitation measures.

The store is requiring workers to have their temperature checked and to wear face masks. Barriers have also been installed at checkouts, and the store is operating under social distancing measures and controlling crowds to enhance safety for customers.

Whole Foods has not said when the employees last came to work or how many employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

A hospital worker named Gui Dear said he believes the store is doing a good job to make sure everything is sanitized after each use.

“When I arrived, I was handed some wipes to wipe down my cart, so I was quite impressed with the care and attention they’re paying,” Dear said.