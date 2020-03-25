Mountain Valley Hospice has ‘dire need’ for medical supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care is facing a shortage of supplies, according to Senior Director of Development Melissa Hiatt.

Mountain Valley is in need of N-95 respirator masks, face shields and protective gowning or coveralls, shoe covers, protective eye wear and hand sanitizer.

“Mountain Valley is a nonprofit hospice agency, which means we never turn anyone away who is uninsured, or cannot pay for end-of-life care. As such, we depend upon the community for donations of time, money and supplies,” Hiatt said. “Right now, we have a dire need for personal protective equipment supplies that will help protect our patients and staff during this time of critical time.”

There is a nationwide shortage of N-95 masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re asking all of our friends in the community to donate N-95 masks, including those in construction, pest control, building and restoration, concrete manufacture and other businesses,” Hiatt said.

To donate, call Hiatt at (336) 755-8566.