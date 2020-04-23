Mother participates in daughter’s wedding through Reidsville nursing home window

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Nierron Drewery came into Freda Moorman’s life at a time when she needed him most.

“It was right around the time that my dad was dying,” she explains. “It was in July 2018.”

Less than a year and a half later, the couple took the next step. On November 10, 2019, Nierron asked Freda to marry him.

The couple planned to tie the knot on November 21, 2020. However, Freda’s mother Dora was then admitted to Pelican Health Reidsville.

“She was kind of weak and she wasn’t eating,” Freda details.

The couple continued with their wedding plans, but those caring for her 69-year-old mother warned that her situation was deteriorating.

“They said that my mom didn’t have too long to live, so we wanted my mom to be able to see the wedding,” Freda says.

COVID-19 related challenges presented themselves, including deciding the few people who could be invited to the ceremony.

“We had to figure out who we were gonna invite and who we had to leave off,” Freda details.

On Tuesday, Freda let Dora know what they were planning.

“She was really excited, and she said today was a good day for her,” Freda says.

Unfortunately, Freda was not able to give Dora the dress they’d picked out for her to wear to the wedding.

“But they dressed her up really nice and she looked really pretty,” Dora says of the staff at the home.

With Dora’s window cracked, Freda’s family set up an arch, flowers, candles and a table.

As the ceremony continued, Dora spoke an “I do” when asked who was there to give the bride away.

“It was really special because we waited a long time to find each other, and today we’re one,” Freda says of she and her husband.

Both Freda and Nierron are essential workers.

“We work for the Department of Social Services, so between working there and the wedding and my mom, we’re just taking it one day at a time and letting God guide the way,” Freda explains.

To make the day even more special, it also happens to be Nierron’s 28th birthday.

The couple still plans to hold a full celebration on their original wedding date.