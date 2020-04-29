More than half of 23 new COVID-19 cases in 24-hour span in Wilkes County tied to Tyson Foods processing plant

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkes County health director says the county went from 26 COVID-19 cases to 49 within a 24-hour span.

More than half of the new cases in the county are tied to the Tyson Foods processing plant, the director said.

County leaders say the infected employees are at home self-isolating.

Right now, they’re working on tracing and testing and urging residents to do whatever they can to slow the spread within the community.

The plant’s on-site medical professionals are conducting tracing within the operation as well as the county’s health department. They’re trying to map out everywhere those infected employees have been and who they’ve come in contact with.

FOX8 reached out to Tyson to find out the exact number of cases tied to the plant and we are waiting on a response.