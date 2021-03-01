More than 80,000 doses of 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to NC this week

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is coming to North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

This week, beginning Wednesday, the state is expecting to receive more than 80,000 doses of the newly-authorized, one-shot vaccine. This means that the state will have access to three vaccines total including the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine comes with other advantages, in addition to being a one-shot vaccine unlike the other two.

This vaccine does not required extreme cold storage, making it easier to ship and store.

To find out if you’re eligible for the COVID-19, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

“COVID-19 vaccines and the continued use of the 3 Ws are the most effective ways to help North Carolina stop the spread of COVID-19, get us back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love,” said Secretary Cohen.