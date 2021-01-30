More appointments will be available for COVID-19 vaccination at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up another set of COVID vaccination appointments around 8 p.m., according to a statement released by health officials on Saturday.

Click here to make an appointment on the Forsyth County Health Department’s website.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is opening up another set of appointments at approximately 8 p.m. today, January 30 for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building.

The appointment website is Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine, and 1,200 appointments will be available for Feb. 4-Feb. 6. At this time, Public Health is only accepting appointments for those 65 and older and healthcare workers.

All appointments on previous days have been booked. All vaccination appointments with Forsyth Public Health will take place at the Fairgrounds’ Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd (attendees should enter off Deacon Blvd). Vaccination is by appointment only and no walk ups will be accepted.

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. It’s important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.

Only those who qualify should make an appointment. Screening questions will be reviewed by staff, and those who do not meet the criteria will have their appointments canceled.”