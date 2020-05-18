Money for undocumented immigrants in California starts going out Monday

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Regularly checking in on your money is important. But it’s a task that’s easy to skip if your finances seem fine or if thinking about money stresses you out. So build a habit of quick and simple check-ins that you won’t mind repeating. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Financial help for undocumented migrants in California is set to arrive on Monday.

Those who are 18 and older and can prove they have lost wages and other income due to COVID-19 are eligible to receive $500, and up to $1000 per family. These residents do not qualify for unemployment or federal stimulus checks.

The state of California has pledged $75 million to help undocumented immigrants. Another $50 million is being raised by private contributions and donations. This money is also slated to be given out.

Twelve private organizations and non-profits statewide have been chosen to find recipients and distribute the money. You can find a list here of the agencies that have been selected to provide the funding.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said there are an estimated 150,000 undocumented migrants who are eligible to receive financial help.

There has been opposition to the distribution of the money.

The Center for American Liberty asked the California Supreme Court to block the state’s plan to issue the money to undocumented migrants hurt by the coronavirus. It claims the distribution of the funds is not permitted according to state and federal law.

The Supreme Court on May 6 rejected the petition. Border Report reached out for comment from the Center for American Liberty but has yet to hear back.

You can read the petition here

A Los Angeles Superior Court on May 5 similarly rejected a request from the conservative group Judicial Watch to stop the program, According to the Associated Press. That complaint argued Newsom lacked explicit authority from state lawmakers to provide the money.