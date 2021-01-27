Modified stay-at-home order extended until Feb. 28; Gov. Cooper urges patience as state continues rolling out vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s modified stay-at-home order will continue until at least the end of February.

Gov. Roy Cooper most recently extended the order on Jan. 6 for three weeks. Set to expire on Friday, the order will now continue until Feb. 28.

The modified stay-at-home order requires people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. with some exceptions.

The statewide mask mandate, closure of indoor bars and limits on mass gatherings and retail establishment capacity will also remain in place.

Cooper urged patience as he acknowledged that vaccine rollout has been rocky with many struggling to get or keep appointments.

“I’ve heard. I know this is maddening and frustrating for many of you,” Cooper said. “Hundreds of thousands of you have had success in getting vaccinated. But many more of you haven’t been able to get appointments or have been put on waiting lists.”

He said that he understands that it is frustrating to deal with long wait times or fight to get someone on the phone. Cooper says, however, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It will get better as the state gets more vaccine and more providers getting it out,” Cooper said. “And until we do, we all need to keep up with these three Ws, plan and wait for our turn as hard as it is.

At this point, North Carolina has administered 99.8% of all first doses of vaccine that the state has received from the federal government.

In terms of data, Cooper said that numbers appear to be improving.

“Today we’re encouraged to see our COVID numbers have stabilized in recent days, and that’s good,” he said. “But the reality is that they are still high and too many people are falling seriously ill and dying. The virus is still raging through our communities.”

The governor continues to urge North Carolinians to wash their hands, wait six feet apart and wear a face mask when outside of home.