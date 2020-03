Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- A big help came from an anonymous source, Mocksville police said.

Tuesday morning, the Mocksville Police Department announced that an anonymous donor gave more than $200 worth of respirators to the department.

The police department offered a public thank you to the donor.

"Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude," MPD posted to Twitter. "Stay safe."

