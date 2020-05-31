“Miracle preemie” leaves hospital after her mom gave birth while fighting COVID-19 in a coma

Mineola, N.Y. (WNYW)— A baby that became known as “miracle preemie” is pulling off a second surprise on her doctors.

Baby Leah was not only born 11-weeks early at this hospital in Mineola, New York, but also, her mom was in a coma during birth because she was battling the coronavirus at the time.

The mom, Adriana Torres, found out that she had a baby girl only after she emerged from her coma.

On Wednesday, Leah was discharged from the hospital, surprising the doctors with her quick recovery.

“Two days after the baby was born, the mom was out of coma and she came back on her 41st birthday, so she came and saw the baby for the first time and things started to brighten up,” said NYU Winthrop Hospital Dr. Nazeeh Hanna. “The baby is leaving the hospital way earlier than we thought it would be. We are very happy for Leah that she is going home to her family.”

Baby Leah was 2 pounds and 15-ounces when she was born on April 8th, but she’s now nearly double that weight.

She was delivered via c-section because doctors were concerned about both hers and her mom’s lives.