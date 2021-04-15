Middle, high school students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to return to classrooms 4 days a week starting Monday

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Middle and high school students will soon be able to spend four days a week in the classroom, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Beginning Monday, all students that want to learn in person will have that option each weekday except for Wednesday. Wednesday will continue to be a remote learning day for all.

Elementary schools in Forsyth County have already rolled out this plan.

“In-person learning is what’s best for most students. If they want to learn in-person four days a week, now they can,” said WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus.

With this change, WS/FCS is no longer offering a middle ground option. Students must either return to full in-person learning or remain entirely in remote learning.

The district says about 62% of students will be back for in-person instruction.

Schools will continue to follow all public health requirements.