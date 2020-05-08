Memorial Day ceremony at Carolina Field of Honor canceled

The accompanying video is from the 2019 Memorial Day ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor will not happen this year as the community continues to take steps to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Our War Memorial Foundation Board of Directors has reluctantly decided to cancel our annual

Memorial Day event for the safety of our veterans and the public,” said Lieutenant Colonel

Scott Matthews USMC (ret), Chairman of the War Memorial Foundation Board. “All of us who

have ever worn a uniform have very special feelings for our fellow Armed Service Members who

have given their lives for our country. This decision was very difficult.”

The ceremony has happened each year since the Carolina Field of Honor was first dedicated in May of 2014.

Now, more than 2,000 people attend annually.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony is still expected happen on Nov. 11.