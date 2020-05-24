Medical school graduate, law school graduate surprise grandfather during emotional reunion in their caps and gowns

Two siblings got to share some major achievements with their grandfather who was on lockdown in a nursing home, KTLA reports.

The pandemic made it difficult but not impossible.

It was an emotional reunion through the glass when the proud grandpa got to see his grandkids for the first time in months in their caps and gowns.

Vana Ebrahmi, 25, graduated from Loyola Law School on Sunday, and her brother graduated from medical school.

It was a momentous occasion that they had to share with one of their biggest supports.

“He takes off his mask, and I start crying. His smile is there,” Vana said.

Hayrik Abnous, 86, was on lockdown at La Crescenta nursing home, so the siblings haven’t been allowed to see him since March.

“At the nursing home before corona, we were there every single day, hours in. And it was just like, we wanted to make it feel like we were together on this,” Vana said.

The siblings are the first in their family to graduate college.

“We’re an immigrant family. We’re Armenian,” Vana said.

Her grandparents and parents escaped war in Iran and eventually made it to the US in 1993.

They had little to nothing then, so seeing their grandchildren accomplish the American dream is fulfilling.

V”It almost felt like we did it. and like we did it together. We called him later, and my grandpa doesn’t speak a lot of english, but all you hear him keep saying is ‘I love you,’ so that was a great feeling,” Vana said.

They couldn’t celebrate in a traditional way, but this moment was a silver lining.

“With the pandemic, there’s obviously good and there’s bad. And I think the good is you’re able to be more intimate and have more meaningful relationships with the people around you,” Vana said. “I don’t even know how many times I’ve watched it myself…t’s a moment… know I’ll hold forever and that can live on with us forever.”

The siblings have virtual commencement ceremonies, and they hope to celebrate together as a family in person sometime in the future.