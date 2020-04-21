McDonald’s to give free ‘Thank You’ meals to healthcare workers, first responders from April 22 to May 5

McDonald’s is giving out free meals to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

From April 22 through May 5, the company will be giving these “Thank You Meals” at no charge through the drive thru or carry out at participating restaurants across the country.

The meals will be available for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and the meals will be served in Happy Meal boxes “in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food,” the company said.

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

McOnald’s says a valid ID is required and the meals are limited to one per person per day.

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner

A choice of a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Filet-O-Fish® will be offered. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries.