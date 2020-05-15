McDonald’s set to scrap self-serve soda machines as part of reopening guidelines

For the time being, McDonald’s is set to do away with the self-serve soda machines in the restaurants over safety and cleanliness concerns.

McDonald’s reopening guidelines state that ““beverage bars will remain closed or sectioned off and staffed in restaurants,” according to a 59-page memo obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

14,000 McDonald’s restaurants across the US are affected by the change.

The soda fountains are reportedly difficult to clean, the memo stated.

A McDonald’s franchise owner quoted in the WSJ said he would rather have the machine shut down than to deal with the hassle of running it.