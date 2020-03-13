Masters Tournament postponed over ‘ever-increasing risks’ with coronavirus

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States putts for birdie on the 16th green as patrons look on during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Golf is joining the growing list of sports postponing events over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Augusta National Gold Club announced Friday that the Masters Tournament, Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will be postponed.

Previously, on March 4, the club sent out a memo stating that the plans for the events had not changed. The decision to postpone the event came in response to the "ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19."

"Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision," the club said in a news release. "We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date."

