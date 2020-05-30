Mass testing begins at second NC prison

Caswell Correctional Center as seen from this snapshot by Google Earth (Source: Google Earth)

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — Mass COVID-19 testing is happening at a second North Carolina state prison.

The Department of Public Safety said testing began Friday for all inmates at the medium-security Caswell Correctional Center.

Results are expected next week.

The department says testing is occurring there because close to 40 prisoners or staff have tested positive since mid-April.

A similar mass testing occurred last month at the dormitory-style Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro where over 450 prisoners tested positive.

The number of overall COVID-19 cases statewide is now almost 28,000 overall.

Nursing home residents account for more than half of the state’s 860 deaths.