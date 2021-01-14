Mass COVID-19 vaccination sites planned in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are in the works for Forsyth County.

The county health department is considering the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds to help get vaccines in the arms of more people.

“We hope sometime in the next two weeks we are able to get to that location and that will increase numbers drastically from 500 to 1,000 per day and hopefully even better,” said Joshua Swift, the Forsyth County Public Health director.

On Thursday, Atrium Health announced plans for a large-scale vaccination clinic in the Winston-Salem area as part of its one million dose initiative.

The health care system is still working on an exact location and as of now, the county says it is not involved in those efforts.

“We will try to partner in any way that we can with the event that Atrium is planning, but we are focused on our operations right now at the fairgrounds and expanding so we can get more vaccines into the community,” Swift said.

Swift says they anticipate starting vaccinations at the fairgrounds site by February. It will be open to Forsyth County residents and individuals living outside of the county.