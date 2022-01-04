Mask mandate issued for some parts of Guilford County; see which cities have signed on

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Leaders in Guilford County gathered on Tuesday and reinstated a mask mandate for some parts of Guilford County as North Carolina continues to see records numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The mandate will take effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. in unincorporated areas of Guilford County for inside spaces.

Mayors from cities including Greensboro and High Point would have to sign on for it to be effective there.

The mayors of Gibsonville, Sedalia, Pleasant Garden and Jamestown have signed on, reinforcing the mandate.

On Monday, Chairman Skip Alston called the mayors and asked them to sign on immediately as the daily case percent positive is at 32.3% in the county.

“We have to learn how to deal with it and also how to live with it,” Alston said.

Alston told FOX8 one way of dealing with it includes the return of a mask mandate.

He said with a percent positive six times higher than where health experts want us to be the county is in state of emergency. Hospitals are strained and preparing for an omicron variant peak early next week.

“They are the ones who are caring for the sick, they are the ones who are having to put their patients in the morgue after they die,” Alston said. “They are the ones who have to tend to the patients in the hallways, not in a hospital room.”

Alston said 70 people have died of COVID-19 since the mask mandate was lifted in November 2021.

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner has never been a fan of mandating face coverings.

“I don’t think mandates are the way to go,” Wagner said. “I think we’re far enough into this where people have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, they know what to do, we’re not educating people at this point, they know what to do.”

He feels it should be a personal choice.

“Sooner or later we have to reach the point where we’re comfortable saying that people are able to make their own risk assessments and go about their lives again,” Wagner said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told FOX8 she’s committed to working with Guilford County officials through increased, messaging and signage.

She believes just increasing our vaccination rate by 1% will significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Alston told FOX8 the health department is already getting a team together to enforce masking including 14 health inspectors.

“We will have to galvanize our troops again in order to possibly hire more people over the next ten days,” Alston said. “That would give us time to, in order to see how we might be in a position to bring more people on the enforcement team.”