Mask mandate goes into effect in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Masks must now be worn indoors in all Guilford County buildings regardless of people’s vaccination status.

The mask mandate started Friday at 5 p.m. Both businesses and patrons prepared themselves ahead of a busy weekend to re-adjust to the county commissioners’ indoor mask mandate.

Guilford County officials issued a mask mandate during a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the rising COVID rates in the county.

People shopping in downtown Greensboro feel the new mandate is unnecessary. Destiny Pride said a disconnection in communication is confusing everyone.

“I feel like you can still get the virus with wearing a mask and without wearing a mask, so … we’re losing either way if you want to look at it. So, it’s like we wear the mask we’re not really protected, we get vaccinated, we’re not really protected, we can catch it, there’s some type of disconnect there,” Pride said.

Owner of Cafe Pasta Ray Essa said he will do what is necessary to keep customers and employees safe and slow the spread of the virus.

“You just got to go with it, that’s what they say the law is, then we’ll abide, we want to make sure everybody feels safe when they walk in and have a great time at the same point,” Essa said.

Because of the recent mandate, Essa had two large reservations cancel until the mask mandate is over.

Essa said he continues to look at new ways to keep his customers happy, comfortable, and safe, like catering for large to-go orders.

For businesses that choose not to comply, a civil violation will not be issued for a first warning. After the first warning, there could be $300, $500 and $1,500 penalties incrementally for the same party on subsequent violations.

The board of commissioners says the money collected in North Carolina for penalties will go to public schools.