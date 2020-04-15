Marco’s Pizza donates more than 3,200 pizzas to Cone Health hospital workers for ‘Triad Restaurant Challenge’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Marco’s Pizza teamed up with 107.5 KZL and Rock 92 to get pizzas to Cone Health hospital workers in the Triad, Cone Health confirmed.

Travis Cole, owner of multiple Marco’s Pizza locations in the Triad, organized a mass donation of more than 3,200 pizza to hospital workers.

Cone Health hospital trucks will pick up the orders throughout the week to feed “our heroes onthe frontline who are battling this pandemic,” Marco’s Pizza said.

Cole, 107.5KZL and Rock 92 are calling this the “Triad Restaurant Challenge.”

These groups are using the Triad Restaurant Challenge to raise money to buy food from area restaurants that participate to help feed our area healthcare workers, according to the project’s GoFundMe.