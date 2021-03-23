Many NC businesses allowed to increase occupancy, some to 100%; alcohol curfew lifted starting Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina will soon take a bold step towards reopening.

Gov. Roy Cooper says that he will sign Executive Order 204 which will increase occupancy limits for many businesses and lift the limit entirely for some businesses. The new executive order will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Museums, aquariums, retail businesses, shops, barbershops, salons and personal care facilities are allowed to reopen at 100% capacity.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools can reopen at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors.

Conference centers, bars, sports arenas and other live performance venues are allowed to up up to 50% capacity.

Overall, the mass gathering limit will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

Also beginning Friday, Cooper is lifting the restriction on late-night sale of alcohol for on-site consumption.

While many businesses will be allowed to welcome back more customers, the mask mandate will stay in place and Cooper still urges the public to stay socially distant and use good judgment.

In North Carolina, about 956 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state has held at between 900 and 1,000 hospitalizations for six days.

On Tuesday, 1,062 new cases were reported, significantly lower than the state’s record of 11,581, set on Jan. 9, 2021.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 899,164, and 11,854 people have died. 779,157 are molecular positive cases, and 120,007 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 6.3% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

North Carolina is rolling out vaccines to Groups 1, 2 and 3, as well as part of Group 4, beginning with people who have conditions that put them at high risk.

As of Tuesday. the state has given 4.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, almost a third of adults. 18.8% of North Carolina adults are fully vaccinated.