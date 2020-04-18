Man who spent $10,000 on toilet paper, hand sanitizer denied refund

An Australian man who bought $10,000 worth of toilet and hand sanitizer has been denied a refund, Newsweek reports.

“I had my first customer yesterday who said he wanted to get a refund on 150 packets of 32-pack toilet paper and 150 units of one-liter [hand] sanitizer,” said John-Paul Drake, director of Drakes Supermarkets in Australia.

Drake said he denied the refund after the man reached out to request his money back when he couldn’t sell all of the items on Ebay.

“In the conversation [the shopper said] ‘my eBay site has been shut down, so we couldn’t profiteer off that’,” Drake told ABC Radio Adelaide in Australia.

A supermarket boss has publicly shamed a stockpiler as frustration over the supply of certain products continues to grow. It is claimed the man tried to return thousands of rolls of toilet paper and hundreds of litres of hand sanitiser for a refund. @elise_baker_ #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/TrQDb1XrPC — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) April 14, 2020

Many people around the world have been panic-buying and stocking up on items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many supermarkets, Drake’s included, have put a ban on the amount of items one customer is allowed to buy at a time.

Drake says the customer who spent $10,000 on toilet paper and hand sanitizer found a way around the supermarket’s limits.

“The person had a team of people that bought the products because you’re only allowed to buy one of each at a time,” Drake told 3AW Radio in Australia. “So you do your sums at 150 separate purchases to buy these. Absolutely disgraceful. The rest of my team [is] over this sort of behavior and having to police people taking more than they need. That’s a tough thing to deal with.”