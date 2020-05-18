Man leaves $2,500 tip for sylist after haircut, gives another $3,300 to other stylists, staff

DENVER — One hairstylist got the surprise of her life when a man left a $2,500, and that’s just what he gave to her.

On the day hair salons reopened in Colorado, Denver hairstyle Ilisia Novotny ended up forgoing her day off to pick up a shift at Floyd’s 99 Barbershop at the University of Denver, according to the Denver Post.

Novotny is a single mom who has been struggling to cover her bills,

It was shortly before 1 p.m., when a man came in haircut.

The visit wasn’t particularly out of the ordinary, but as the man paid, he looked back at Novotny to tell her, “It’s not a mistake,” the paper reported.

Sure enough, she discovered he had left her a $2,500 tip.

But the man had also left behind a little something for everyone else.

The general manager got $1,000, the receptionist got $500 and the rest of the 18 stylists got to split $1,800.

“To have someone hand me $2,500, and then come back to give out such generous tips to all my colleagues really just left me speechless,” said Novotny in a statement shared with Fox News. “After not being able to work for the last few months I can’t even tell you how much this means to us all.”