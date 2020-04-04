Man dies as 3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in ‘outbreak’ at NC nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was infected with COVID-19 while at a Clayton nursing home died early Saturday and officials said two other people at the facility also tested positive for the disease.

Three employees of Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reached out to CBS 17 on Friday concerned about the nursing home after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the patient’s niece, the patient died early Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon, Johnston County officials said three cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton.

Plastic sheeting blocks the area where the COVID-19 positive patient lived. Photo supplied to CBS 17.

“The safety of all Johnston County residents is our priority. Upon notification of the initial positive case, facility management was contacted by the Public Health Department and we informed our part,” Johnston County Public Health Director, Dr. Marilyn Pearson, said in a news release.

Pearson also said that a COVID-19 “outbreak” in a congregate setting is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases.

The workers said Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center isn’t doing enough to protect them or the residents who call it home.

“I’m concerned about the whole building. The entire building,” said one employee who didn’t want to give her name.

She said she is uncertain if she wanted to return and feared retaliation.

“The person that was sick was sick for two weeks and we just found out yesterday,” Roshawda Rhodes, a Springbrook employee said.