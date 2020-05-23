Man charged with fraud for falsely claiming he was infected with Covid-19, federal prosecutors say

A man is charged with defrauding his employer by falsely claiming he was infected with Covid-19, federal prosecutors say.

Santwon Antonio Davis, 34, of Morrow, a suburb of Atlanta, worked for a Fortune 500 company with a facility in the Atlanta area, according to a news release from the US attorney’s office in Atlanta.

He allegedly submitted a falsified medical record to the company, which then closed the facility for cleaning “in concern for its employees and customers,” and paid employees during the shutdown, the release says.

That cost the corporation more than $100,000 and forced the unnecessary quarantine of several other employees, according to the US attorney’s office.

“The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families,” said US Attorney Byung J. Pak.

An affidavit filed by an FBI agent said the company repeatedly contacted Davis in an effort to get a copy of a positive Covid-19 test but he never provided it. Davis has since admitted he did not have Covid-19, according to the US attorney’s office.

CNN is attempting to determine whether Davis has legal representation. Court records show he was released on a $15,000 bond.

The case is part of Georgia’s Coronavirus (Covid-19) Fraud Task Force, which seeks to help protect citizens from fraud arising from the pandemic, the release says.

“Scammers continue to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic through a variety of means,” said FBI agent Chris Hacker of the burea’s Atlanta office. “We receive numerous complaints every day and this case is a reminder that we remain vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting any wrongdoing related to the crisis.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.