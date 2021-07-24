Major North Carolina hospitals to order staff to get vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Major hospital systems across North Carolina will soon require workers to get a COVID-19 shot if they want to keep working at the facilities.

The decision comes as state health officials warn of a rise in cases fueled by the delta variant.

Communities with large unvaccinated populations have been particularly hard hit.

The state Healthcare Association said on Thursday that Duke Health, Atrium Health and many UNC Health hospitals will soon compel workers to get vaccinated.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, praised the group’s decision and encouraged all residents to come in for a vaccine.

