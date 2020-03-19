Main Street Baptist Church says parent of child at day care tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Main Street Baptist Church sent out an email to parents and staff Wednesday saying they were informed that a parent of a child who goes to their day care tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Pastor Walter Overman says a grandparent of the child told them the parent had tested positive.

They believe the parent was in the day care at least once this week.

Overman said the health department told him the spread of the virus to others in the facility would be unlikely.

The child was removed and will be quarantined for 14 days.

When asked about the church’s email, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health director said they are going to do a news briefing Thursday at 2 p.m.

When asked if the information was accurate to the best of his knowledge, he said, “I will verify tomorrow.”