Macy’s temporarily closing stores nationwide in response to coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Macy's stores are closing their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic that has struck the United States and the world.

Beginning at the end of the business day on Tuesday, stores will close. It is unclear for how long the stores may be closed.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work. During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

Macy's said in a news release that the company will compensate all impacted workers and continue to provide benefits.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video