Lowe’s worker in High Point diagnosed with coronavirus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An employee at Lowe’s in High Point has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the company.

Lowe’s says the employee last worked on March 23 at the store located at 2600 N. Main St.

The Lowe’s associate has been quarantined and is receiving care.

The store remains open. Lowe’s says the facility has been “extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines. In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave.”